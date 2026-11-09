Gafford finished with 18 points (7-8 FG, 4-6 FT), five rebounds, two assists and three blocks across 19 minutes in Sunday's 130-93 win over the Nets.

Gafford delivered outstanding efficiency around the basket while providing valuable rim protection, recording three blocks despite playing just 19 minutes. His limited workload remains a concern for consistent fantasy production, but his ability to accumulate points, rebounds and blocks quickly offers considerable per-minute upside. Gafford remains particularly appealing in category formats emphasizing field-goal percentage and defensive stats, but the fact that he's logged fewer than 20 minutes in each of his last three appearances should be cause for concern.