McCaffrey (ankle) won't take part in Wednesday's practice, David Lombardi of The Athletic reports.
Prior to this past Sunday's overtime win at Las Vegas, McCaffrey had been dealing with a knee issue since late November, but he continued to pace the backfield for five consecutive games to the tune of 115 touches for 688 yards from scrimmage and six total TDs. After Week 17 action, though, he's tending to a mild ankle sprain, which is keeping him off the practice field to begin Week 18 prep. As such, McCaffrey's status will be monitored as the week continues to get a sense of his availability for Sunday's game against the Cardinals.
More News
-
49ers' Christian McCaffrey: Dealing with mild ankle sprain•
-
49ers' Christian McCaffrey: Racks up 193 total yards in OT win•
-
49ers' Christian McCaffrey: Ready to rock•
-
49ers' Christian McCaffrey: Another limited practice•
-
49ers' Christian McCaffrey: Still limited at practice•
-
49ers' Christian McCaffrey: Punches in seventh rushing TD•