McCaffrey was named the Offensive Player of the Year on Thursday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Even by his own lofty standards, McCaffrey had an incredible season, racking up a career-high 21 total touchdowns while also totaling 2,023 yards from scrimmage across 16 games. His ultimate goal still lies ahead with the 49ers set to square off against the Chiefs in the Super Bowl on Sunday, and he's chipped in an additional four scores across two postseason contests.