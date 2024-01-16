McCaffrey (calf) will be a full practice participant Tuesday, Matt Barrows of The Athletic reports.

McCaffrey missed the 49ers' Week 18 loss to the Rams after suffering a calf injury during a Week 17 game in which San Francisco clinched the NFC's No. 1 seed. He's apparently healthy after a bye for the first round of the playoffs, and the NFL's 2023 leader in scrimmage yards should be ready for his usual every-down role this Saturday against Green Bay in the divisional round.