McCaffrey (calf) will not practice this week, but head coach Kyle Shanahan expects him back next week leading up to the 49ers' Round 2 game, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.

McCaffrey suffered a mild right calf strain in Week 17 against the Commanders and subsequently sat out San Francisco's regular season finale. The 49ers will take advantage of the bye week and allow their star running back time to recover. Elijah Mitchell filled in as the team's No.1 running back option while McCaffrey was sidelined, and Jordan Mason also contributed in the backfield.