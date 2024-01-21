McCaffrey rushed 17 times for 98 yards and two touchdowns and brought in seven of 12 targets for 30 yards in the 49ers' 24-21 divisional-round win over the Packers on Saturday night.

McCaffrey had a lower-volume game than anticipated, especially when factoring in that Deebo Samuel exited for good in the first half with a shoulder injury. However, the Packers ability to hold leads for extended periods during the contest played a part in that reduced rushing workload, and McCaffrey navigated the drop in opportunities with efficiency, elevated involvement as a receiver and his 39- and six-yard scoring runs. Both of the star back's rushing touchdowns erased Packers leads, with the latter also providing the game-winning points. McCaffrey naturally figures to play a significant role once again versus either the Buccaneers or Lions in the NFC Championship Game on Sunday, Jan. 28.