The 2024 NFL Draft is over, and depending on your Dynasty Fantasy Football league settings, you may have only a few days -- or hours left to go before your rookie drafts. The players drafted on Day 1 will be on everyone's radar both in redraft and Dynasty leagues, but the draft is always about more than that -- and Day 2 and Day 3 picks ultimately define the winning and losing franchises over time. That is also the case for your Dynasty Football rosters. It's easy to draft Marvin Harrison Jr. in the first round of your rookie-only draft, but when you get to Rounds 3 and 4 is where you have the opportunity to make a difference-making value pick that can shape your Dynasty roster for years to come. That's what this piece today is all about.

I'll dive into players from all four positions you can target later in your rookie-only Dynasty drafts. The rules are pretty simple: I will only feature players who were selected on Day 3 or signed as UDFAs -- that means Rounds 4-7 plus the undrafted free agents. These are ultimately players I feel were drafted at big-time values, and you can do the same to help your Dynasty roster accrue value. The focus will be less on how the team that drafted them impacts their 2024 value -- this isn't a redraft piece.

Without further ado, let's dive into these Dynasty gems from Day 3 (Rounds 4-7) you should target in your rookie-only drafts and also in deeper keeper leagues.

Last year just one month before the 2023 NFL Draft I told Fantasy Football Today host Adam Aizer to pencil me in for talking about De'Von Achane to the Dolphins as the best possible fit for any running back in that 2023 class. Achane's one-cut and go style was a perfect fit for Mike McDaniel's outside zone run scheme. In this class, Wright is that best fit of any back (besides Trey Benson) for this system. It's no surprise McDaniel targeted Wright. Earlier, during the pre-draft period, I did a full scouting report on Wright. With Raheem Mostert no lock to be on the roster beyond 2024, Wright is likely to get worked into the rotation sooner rather than later. He's the best available Dynasty target out of every skill position player selected -- at any position -- on Day 3.

Will Shipley, RB, Eagles

Shipley was one of my favorite running backs to study in this class after racking up 40+ targets in the passing game in each of his last two seasons at Clemson. What stands out on tape for Shipley is his ability to make sharp cuts, set up defenders and win at the second and third level of the defense. Shipley is behind Saquon Barkley for now, but Barkley is 27 years old -- ancient for featured backs -- and Shipley could carve out a receiving role right away for an offense that will be looking for new solutions in the pass game after struggling down the stretch run of 2023 as defensive coordinators took away concepts Jalen Hurts leaned on in 2022.

Isaac Guerendo, RB, 49ers

Death, taxes and Kyle Shanahan drafting a running back. Christian McCaffrey is entering his age-28 season and the 49ers will want to keep him fresh for the postseason by lessening his workload in the regular season. With Elijah Mitchell injured for most of 2023, it's hard to gauge how the 49ers view him moving forward, but Guerendo has the athletic profile and skill set that perfectly fits Shanahan's outside zone system. Guerendo was the 20th most athletic running back prospect out of 1903 running backs to test at the Combine from 1987 to 2024. His 4.33 speed at 221 pounds is a perfect match for Shanahan's one-cut-and-go scheme. Guerendo averaged 6.1 yards per carry with 4.11 yards after contact per attempt at Louisville in 2023.

Audric Estime, RB, Broncos

Estime is not your typical burner prospect you might find teams gambling on with a Day 3 draft pick, but if not for his slow 40 time, he would've likely been a Day 2 draft pick. The Broncos could work in Estime early in their offense due to his nimble footwork for a back of his size (5-11, 221) which allows him to create forced missed tackles in addition to yards after contact per attempt. Watching Estime I was reminded at times of former Bengals running back Jeremy Hill, and with Javonte Williams not yet showing a return to pre-ACL form, Estime could be the lead back sooner than expected.

Tyrone Tracy Jr., RB, Giants

Tracy has age working against him, but so does every running back prospect in Dynasty formats. What he has working for him is an undeniable athleticism -- speed, power and elusiveness. Tracy led the entire RB class in yards after contact per attempt and was top-five in forced missed tackle rate. He's not a burner (4.48), but watch him run counter and you'll see a next-level ability to stop-and-start his momentum. Tracy joins a wide open backfield on a team that is dead last in explosive plays over the last two seasons. He could carve out a role early even if it's a less traditional -- more like a Cordarrelle Patterson type role.

Troy Franklin, WR, Broncos

Franklin was expected to hear his name called on the early part of Day 2 but fell all the way into Round 4 due to concerns about his weight, play strength and reports about poor Combine interviews. Ultimately, this might be a blessing in disguise as he joins a Broncos type that just drafted Franklin's college quarterback Bo Nix after trading away former first-round pick wide receiver Jerry Jeudy earlier this offseason. Franklin and Nix have a built-in rapport that will help him get on the field early. Franklin is a smooth route runner with 4.41 speed.

Javon Baker, WR, Patriots

Baker was a sleeper of mine during the pre-draft process as a wide receiver whose game film showed a three-level threat with YAC upside and the body control plus leaping ability to be an impact receiver in the red zone early in his NFL career. The athletic testing didn't align. Baker ran a 4.54 at 6-1, 202. He didn't do agility testing, either, raising some concerns about his change of direction. The Patriots leaned on the tape -- Baker had the third-most 20+ yard catches of any receiver in college football and eighth-most deep yards. That skill set meshes perfectly with a vertical power thrower like Drake Maye. There is a non-zero chance Baker could emerge as Maye's No. 1 option.

Malik Washington, WR, Dolphins

Washington was one of the most productive receivers in college football last year despite playing on Virginia because he's one of the most electric prospects in the class. Washington forced the most missed tackles (35), had the most slot yards and second-most slot receptions (93) in college football. Deep speed is not his calling card, but short area burst and stop-and-start are the traits that stand out here. Those traits are exactly what Mike McDaniel is looking for. Washington can win one-on-one matchups in the slot with Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle on the outside.

Johnny Wilson, WR, Eagles

Wilson is built in the mold of former converted receiver Darren Waller and when you watch his tape you don't see the project he's billed to be. There are receiver skills on display with Wilson, but the question will be if he can separate against NFL cornerbacks. I think the Eagles are smart enough to throw that question out, convert him to big slot and let him cook against linebackers, safeties and smaller slot corners. This is a long-term play and I would much rather bet on a 6-7, 233 mismatch than other receivers you can find in a similar range of your Dynasty drafts (Rounds 3-4).

Brenden Rice, WR, Chargers

The son of arguably the greatest wide receiver in the history of the game fell all the way into Round 6 despite taking a massive jump in his final season at USC. Rice plays with all the nuances you would expect from his father's son, but there are questions about whether or not he can separate against NFL cornerbacks. I'll take a bet on his size, pedigree, polish and the fact that he joins Justin Herbert plus an uncertain wide receiver corps long term outside of Ladd McConkey.

Theo Johnson, TE, Giants

Johnson is one of the single most athletic tight end prospects to ever enter the NFL. According to his relative athletic score, Johnson is the ninth-most athletic TE out of 1,199 tight ends to test at The Combine since 1987. Then, you watch the tape, and you see him separate from defensive backs in the slot, corners when lined up on the boundary and in the red zone (where he scored a career-high seven touchdowns in 2023) he is a mismatch. Johnson's production was hampered by subpar quarterback play at Penn State, and he won't be getting much of an improvement with the Giants in 2024, but they are likely a team in the quarterback market for 2025. Bet on traits with Johnson.

Jared Wiley, TE, Chiefs

Wiley was one of the most intriguing tight end prospects in this class due to his size and movement skills. It's easy to see how the team who found Travis Kelce would be most interested in a prospect like Wiley. His relative athletic score ranked 85th out of 1,199 tight ends who tested at The Combine since 1987. Betting on Wiley on Dynasty is a bet on the organization maximizing this type of skill set, with Patrick Mahomes as his quarterback and Andy Reid as his play designer.

Tanner McLachlan, TE, Bengals

I was enamored with McLachlan's film after studying 2025 quarterback prospect Noah Fifita. McLachlan kept getting open and making big plays. At 6-5, 241 with 4.61 speed, McLachlan is not your traditional Y tight end. After seeing the production Joe Burrow was able to get out of journeyman "move" tight end Tanner Hudson in 2023 on a small sample size, it's exciting to project what a higher-ceiling version of Hudson can do with the best anticipatory thrower in the NFL. While he is a better bet to make in deeper Dynasty formats, McLachlan is my favorite longshot.