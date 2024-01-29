McCaffrey rushed 20 times for 90 yards and two touchdowns while catching four of five targets for 42 yards in Sunday's 34-31 NFC Championship win over the Lions.

McCaffrey proved why he deserves to be in the MVP conversation with an impressive personal effort to will his team to the final round of the playoffs. The dual-threat superstar had a pair of rushing touchdowns that helped erase a 17-point deficit at halftime. CMC came a couple yards short of a third score on a lengthy run in the fourth quarter, but he was slammed on his head and needed to have his neck worked on by the training staff as Elijah Mitchell spelled him for a short score to finish off the drive. McCaffrey seemed to be in good health and spirits during the postgame victory interview, so he should be available on Feb. 11 when the 49ers take on the Chiefs in Las Vegas for Super Bowl LVIII.