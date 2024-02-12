McCaffrey rushed 22 times for 80 yards while corralling all eight of his targets for 80 yards and a touchdown in a 25-22 overtime loss to the Chiefs in Super Bowl LVIII.

McCaffrey's day got off to an ominous start when he fumbled away his fourth touch of the 49ers' opening drive in Kansas City territory. The NFL's Offensive Player of the Year responded by scoring the game's first touchdown on a trick play in the second quarter, finishing with game highs in yards (180) and touches (30) despite coming up short in overtime. CMC wraps up his first full season in San Francisco with 2,443 combined yards and 26 total touchdowns across 19 regular and postseason contests. Under contract through 2025, McCaffrey will head a retooled 49ers offense next year while likely being one of the first options taken off the boards in mock fantasy drafts.