The 49ers signed McCaffrey to a two-year, $38 million contract extension Tuesday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

CMC's deal was set to run through 2025, and he's getting an additional $8 million up front before this two-year extension kicks in and runs through 2027. The $19 million annual average makes McCaffrey the NFL's highest-paid running back, a distinction he'd already held at just over $16 million per year. This further sets him apart from Alvin Kamara ($15 million) and Jonathan Taylor ($14 million) at the top of the position. McCaffrey was named the AP Offensive Player of the Year last season and finished third in MVP voting after finishing with 2,023 total yards and 21 touchdowns across 16 regular-season contests. McCaffrey turns 28 years old later this week.