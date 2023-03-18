Scott agreed to a three-year, $12 million contract with the Bengals on Friday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Scott had a career-best season with the Rams in 2022, totaling 86 tackles (56 solo) along with five defensed passes, two interceptions and two forced fumbles. The Penn State product injured his rotator cuff near the end of the campaign and was subsequently placed on IR, but he should be good to go for the start of training camp. Scott will likely join Dax Hill as the Bengals' starting safeties next season.