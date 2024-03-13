Scott will be released by the Bengals, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Scott signed a three-year contract with the Bengals in the 2023 offseason but lost his starting strong safety role to Jordan Battle during the season. Rather than keep Scott on as a backup, the Bengals have decided to release the former Rams safety with two years left on his deal. After compiling 190 tackles and four interceptions between the Rams and Bengals over the past three seasons, Scott will likely receive some interest as a free agent.