The Panthers signed Scott on Friday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

The veteran safety spent last season with Cincinnati spending the first four years of his career in Los Angeles, and he's now headed to Carolina. During the Bengals' 2023 campaign, Scott tallied 57 total tackles, including one tackle for loss, across 17 outings. Carolina has now added two safeties in Scott and Jordan Fuller this offseason, and Scott is expected to compete for a depth role in the Panthers' secondary.