Scott racked up 57 tackles (35 solo) and one fumble recovery across 17 regular-season appearances with the Bengals in 2023.

Scott began the first season of his three-year contract with Cincinnati in a starting role, but by Week 11 he was clearly replaced by 2023 third-round pick Jordan Battle at strong safety. The Bengals have a potential 'out' in Scott's contract for only $2 million in dead money this offseason, so it wouldn't be surprising if he ends up having to search for a role elsewhere.