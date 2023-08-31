Chiefs GM Brett Veach suggested Rice will start the season as a part-time player, Jesse Newell of the KC Star reports.

Veach used the term "package player" to describe Rice (and Justyn Ross), while 2022 second-round pick Skyy Moore was said to have earned an "every-down" role. Rice, a 2023 second-rounder, had the fifth most receiving yards (155) in the NFL this preseason, but he spent a lot of time playing with backups and dropped two or three passes in the Chiefs' final exhibition. His role for Week 1 against the Lions partially depends on the health of Kadarius Toney's knee, with Moore and Marquez Valdes-Scantling being the safe bets to take a lot of KC's WR snaps in the opener.