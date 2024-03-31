Dallas police are searching for Rice in connection with a major multi-vehicle traffic collision that occurred Saturday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

The accident occurred at about 6:20 p.m. local time, and at this time, it's unclear whether anyone was hurt in the crash or to what extent Rice was involved. According to Kelli Smith and R.J. Coyle of The Dallas Morning News, a vehicle involved in the collision is believed to be registered or leased to the Kansas City receiver, though the report also notes that Rice didn't appear in Dallas County jail records as of Sunday, and it's also unclear whether he's facing charges. Rice grew up in the Dallas area and attended SMU before being selected by the Chiefs in second round of the 2023 NFL Draft.