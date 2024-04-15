Coach Andy Reid indicated Monday that Rice is expected to remotely participate in the initial stage of the Chiefs' voluntary offseason program via virtual meetings, NFL.com reports.

Per Adam Teicher of ESPN.com, Rice -- who is is facing one count of aggravated assault, one count of collision involving serious bodily injury and six counts of collision involving injury stemming from his involvement in a car crash in Dallas last month -- turned himself in to police last week and was subsequently released on bond. According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, the league has been closely monitoring developments related to the incident, while Reid noted that it remains to be seen whether the wideout will participate later in the spring when the team's offseason program moves to Kansas City. "I want to keep gathering the information from the law enforcement people,'" Reid said Monday. "We'll just see where everything goes from there (and) let the process take place."