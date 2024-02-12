Rice recorded six receptions on eight targets for 39 yards in Sunday's 25-22 overtime win over the 49ers. He added two rushes for five yards.

Rice finished second on the team in targets behind Travis Kelce, though that turned into an uninspiring yardage total. However, Rice recorded a pair of impactful receptions on the Chiefs' game-winning drive in overtime, the latter of which was a 13-yard gain on third down to get the offense into 49ers territory. The effort concluded a strong second half of the season for the rookie pass catcher, as he commanded at least eight targets in eight of Kansas City's last 10 games. Rice will be a key part of the offense in 2024 and should share the top pass-catching role with Travis Kelce.