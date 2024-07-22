Chiefs chairman and CEO Clark Hunt said Monday the team hasn't yet held any discussions with the NFL over a possible suspension for Rice, Matt Derrick of ChiefsDigest.com reports.

Rice is presumably facing a multi-game suspension for his involvement in a high-speed, six-car crash in April, in which he was charged with aggravated assault, collision involving serious bodily injury and collision involving injury. He was also allegedly involved in an assault in a nightclub in May, per Toluwani Osibamowo of KCUR.org. Though no charges were filed in the latter incident, Rice could still be subject to related league discipline. The second-year wideout has been a full participant in offseason activities for the Chiefs, and given that the NFL typically allows legal processes to play out in full before assigning punishments, clarity on Rice's potential suspension may not be immediately forthcoming.