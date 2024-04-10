An arrest warrant for Rice has been issued stemming from a March 30 chain-reaction collision on a Dallas highway that involved a vehicle the wide receiver was driving, Grant Gordon of NFL.com reports.

The report adds that Rice now faces eight counts -- aggravated assault, collision involving serious bodily injury and six counts of collision involving injury -- as a result of the incident, which left four people with minor injuries. Per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the league has been closely monitoring developments regarding the incident, with previous reports relaying that Rice intended to continue to cooperate with the necessary authorities.