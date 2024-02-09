Rice (ankle) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's Super Bowl matchup with the 49ers.

The rookie sandwiched full practices Wednesday and Friday around a limited session Thursday. He was initially listed with one ankle injury and now is listed with both, but it seems neither is bad enough to threaten his availability for the big game. Rice has been Kansas City's clear No. 1 WR since mid-season, routinely leading the group in snaps, routes, targets and yards while the other guys mostly have rotated. Marquez Valdes-Scantling and Justin Watson are the best bets to get playing time alongside Rice, though neither is a sure thing to handle a typical starter's workload.