Rice is likely facing a multi-game suspension for his involvement in a car crash in late March, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Rice left the scene of a six-car accident on a Dallas highway and now faces charges for aggravated assault, collision involving serious bodily injury and collision involving injury. While he figures to be suspended at some point, the NFL typically allows legal processes to play out before doling out league punishment, which means it's possible RIce is on the field come Week 1,