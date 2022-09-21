Watkins (hamstring) practiced on a limited basis Wednesday.
Watkins has been no stranger to injury reports during his eight-plus years in the NFL, only playing a full slate once (2014 as a rookie) and otherwise missing 30 games since then. On a positive note, he was able to handle some reps Wednesday, while Allen Lazard (ankle) and Christian Watson (hamstring) also were limited and Randall Cobb (illness) didn't practice. Considering that's four of the Packers' top five wide receivers, the situation will be one to watch closely as the weekend approaches to get a sense of who may be in danger of sitting out Sunday in Tampa Bay.
More News
-
Packers' Sammy Watkins: Racks up 93 yards in Week 2•
-
Packers' Sammy Watkins: Catches three passes•
-
Packers' Sammy Watkins: Not expected to play Thursday•
-
Packers' Sammy Watkins: Unlikely to suit up Friday•
-
Packers' Sammy Watkins: Sees ample action in scrimmage•
-
Packers' Sammy Watkins: Returns to practice•