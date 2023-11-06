Watkins had a workout with the Colts on Monday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

The Colts were in the market for a wide receiver at the trade deadline, but they ultimately failed to make a deal. Watkins racked up 206 yards and zero touchdowns in nine appearances with the Packers in 2022 before finishing the year tallying four appearances with the Ravens. The veteran pass catcher has been patiently awaiting an opporunity this season, and it remains to be seen if he did enough to earn that in Indy.