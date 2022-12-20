The Ravens claimed Watkins off waivers Tuesday, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.
Watkins disappointed in Baltimore last season and didn't do much for the Packers this year, but he could get some playing time on a Ravens team that's more desperate than ever for wide receivers. Demarcus Robinson and Devin Duvernay have gotten most of the WR snaps recently, with DeSean Jackson and occasionally James Proche getting some run off the bench. It doesn't hurt that Watkins knows the system from his 2021 campaign in Baltimore.
