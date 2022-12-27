Watkins caught his only target for 40 yards in Saturday's 17-9 win over the Falcons.

In his first game with the Ravens, Watkins was only targeted once but his 40-yard reception was the Ravens' biggest play on offense in the contest. The 29-year-old wideout filled in as Baltimore's No. 2 receiver behind Demarcus Robinson with Devin Duvernay (foot) out for the remainder of the season. It's possible Watkins could play a potentially solid role in the Ravens' passing attack, but the team's run-heavy approach will make it hard to trust the veteran down the stretch. Watkins will look to get more involved when the Ravens host the Steelers in Week 17.

