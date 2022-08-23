The Chicago Cubs host the St. Louis Cardinals for a doubleheader on Tuesday. The first game is set for the early afternoon at Wrigley Field, and it is the second contest of a five-game series. The game was rescheduled after a postponement on April 6. St. Louis leads the NL Central, with Chicago aiming to play spoiler in Tuesday's matchup. Adam Wainwright (9-8, 3.11 ERA) will start for St. Louis, while rookie Javier Assad will debut for Chicago.

First pitch is at 2:20 p.m. ET in Chicago. Caesars Sportsbook lists St. Louis as a -190 favorite (risk $190 to win $100) on the money line, while the over/under, or total number of runs Vegas thinks will be scored, is 8.5 in the latest Cardinals vs. Cubs odds. Before making any Cubs vs. Cardinals picks, be sure to check out the latest MLB predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times, and it is a 305-263 on top-rated MLB money-line picks since the start of the 2021 season. This is the same model that pegged the 2021 Atlanta Braves at 10-1 as one of three best bets to win it all last season. Anybody who has followed it has seen profitable returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Cardinals vs. Cubs and revealed its coveted picks and predictions. You can head to SportsLine to see all of the model's MLB picks. Here are several MLB odds and trends for Cubs vs. Cardinals:

Cardinals vs. Cubs money line: Cardinals -190, Cubs +158

Cardinals vs. Cubs over/under: 8.5 runs

Cardinals vs. Cubs run line: Cardinals -1.5 (-110)

STL The Cardinals are 25-20 in day games

CHC: The Cubs are 26-24 in day games



Cardinals vs. Cubs picks: See picks at SportsLine

Why you should back the Cardinals



St. Louis is the superior offensive team in this matchup by a clear margin. The Cardinals rank in the top three of the National League in multiple categories, including batting average, on-base percentage, slugging percentage, OPS, total bases and strikeout avoidance. St. Louis is also in the top five of the NL in runs scored, hits, home runs and stolen bases. St. Louis is led by a pair of MVP candidates in Paul Goldschmidt and Nolan Arenado.

Goldschmidt, a seven-time All-Star, currently leads the NL in batting average, on-base percentage, slugging percentage, OPS and total bases, generating more than 30 home runs and 30 doubles. Arenado is one of the best defenders in baseball, winning nine Gold Glove awards, and he ranks in the top 10 of the NL in extra-base hits, total bases, home runs, doubles, RBI and hits this season.

Why you should back the Cubs

The Cubs will have the element of surprise on their side. Chicago is set to deploy Assad, a 25-year old righty, and he is making his Major League debut on the mound. The talented hurler has a 2.66 ERA in the minors, across all levels, this season, and Assad has 111 strikeouts in 111.1 innings. He also has a strong walk rate of only 1.72 per nine innings in Triple-A in 2022, and Assad will have the comfort of home at Wrigley Field.

On offense, Chicago uses its speed well, ranking in the top three of the National League in triples and stolen bases. The Cubs are slugging more than .400 in home games this season, and Chicago is above the NL average in weighted runs created at Wrigley Field.

How to make Cubs vs. Cardinals picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Over on the total, projecting 9.4 combined runs, and it says one side of the money line has all the value. You can only get the MLB model's picks at SportsLine.



So who wins Cardinals vs. Cubs? And which side has all the value? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of you need to jump on, all from the model that has crushed its MLB picks, and find out.