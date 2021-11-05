The Houston Astros lost the 2021 World Series on Tuesday night, dropping Game 6 to the Atlanta Braves to fall 4-2 in the best-of-seven Fall Classic. The Astros will now head into a winter that promises both uncertainty and change.

One aspect the Astros will have to address right away is their managerial position. Dusty Baker, who has captained the team the past two seasons, does not have a contract heading forward. It appears the Astros will keep Baker in tow, as the two sides are "working it out," per Jon Heyman of MLB Network. Earlier this week, USA Today's Bob Nightengale reported that Houston owner Jim Crane would negotiate with Baker soon on a new one- or two-year agreement.

The Astros first hired Baker early last year, after dismissing AJ Hinch for his role in the sign-stealing scandal. (Hinch had been suspended for a season; he's subsequently resurfaced in the same role with the Detroit Tigers.) At the time, Baker had been out of work since the end of the 2017 season despite leading the Washington Nationals to 192 wins over two years in charge.

Baker, 72 years old, became the first manager to ever lead five different franchises to the postseason last year. In two seasons at the helm, he's guided the Astros to a 124-98 record, or a 55.9 winning percentage. Baker, for his career, has amassed a 53.4 winning percentage, as well as 1,987 regular season victories.

"I've still got some unfinished business. I mean, I love these guys over here. I love the town of Houston. The fans are behind us," Baker told reporters after the Game 6 loss. "...What can you do? Except go home, take a shower, figure out how you're going to come back and win it next year. Look, last year we got one game short of the World Series, and this year we were two games short of the championship. So I guess that's progress."

The only thing that Baker hasn't accomplished as a manager is win the World Series. He's come close on a couple of occasions now, including this fall and then with the San Francisco Giants in 2002, but winning the title has proven elusive. Nevertheless, it appears that Baker will get at least one more chance at it as Houston's manager.