Browns' Carl Nassib earns call from grandma after profanity-laced talk on 'Hard Knocks'

Any speech that starts with "this is the easiest equation to make you rich" is going to be met with skepticism, and for good reason. More often than not, you're about to hear about a timeshare. However, after third-year Browns defensive end Carl Nassib appeared on the first episode of "Hard Knocks" giving some hilarious financial advice, it wasn't financial advisors giving him grief. Instead, Nassib said he got a call from his grandma, because he swore entirely too much.

Here's the speech in its entirety. It really does have a lot of (bleeped out) cursing.

Meet your new financial advisor, Carl Nassib 😂#HardKnocks. Tuesdays on @HBO. 10 p.m. ET pic.twitter.com/H28gO2NO9A — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) August 8, 2018

"I didn't know I swore that much," Nassib said, via the Browns' website. Easy to believe, given that he was in the heat of the moment.

According to Andrew Gribble, when the show aired last Tuesday Nassib was less than proud of himself.

Carl Nassib said he was embarrassed watching himself dole out financial advice on “Hard Knocks” because of how much he swore. Got a phone call from grandma because of it. — Andrew Gribble (@Andrew_Gribble) August 12, 2018

Nothing is quite as humbling as a call from parents or grandparents. It's obvious from the clip that Nassib thought he was dropping some serious knowledge, but a call from grandma cleaned that right up. If Nassib ends up mic'd up at all this season, don't expect to hear him cursing too much. No one wants to get that call twice.