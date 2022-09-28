Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow has been known to step off the team bus and get some attention (see: Nike chain and sunglasses outfit). One person who has noticed Burrow's confidence is Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel, who commented on the former No. 1 pick's on and off field persona.

McDaniel, who is preparing his team to face the defending AFC Champions on Thursday night in Week 4, said, "Well, coming off the bus, I see swag. And then on the field -- which yeah, I have a sound place in my heart for [swag]."

The head coach continued, praising Burrow for being able to handle the pressure of the expectations around him.

"You're the No. 1 pick in the draft. That is a burden for some. It was a blessing for him and I really respect guys that come out, take all that hype and do justice by it or exceed it. The guy has great vision and awareness," McDaniel said. "He's very mobile both within the pocket staying a passer and escaping to run. Great touch. Great accuracy. And he really not only makes plays for their offense, but he helps other players make plays because of his ball location."

Through three games, McDaniel's team is one of only two undefeated squads left (with the Philadelphia Eagles) and have Burrow and company in their way on the road to 4-0.

"He's one of the true young flag-bearers of our league that does a great job and it's a tremendous challenge for our defense to go out there and face him really," McDaniel said.

The Bengals' season started out rocky, losing their first two games to the Pittsburgh Steelers and Dallas Cowboys, but bounced back in Week 3 with a win over the New York Jets.

Cincinnati still needs to work on their offensive line and protecting the quarterback. Burrow has been sacked 15 times so far this season, tied for most in the league.

Burrow will need to bring all the aforementioned "swag" in order to knock down the undefeated Fins.