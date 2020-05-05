Frank Gore to sign with Jets as NFL's third-leading rusher reunites with Adam Gase, per report

Frank Gore, the NFL's third all-time leading rusher, is signing a one-year deal with the Jets, his agent Drew Rosenhaus told ESPN. Gore, who will turn 37 years old in May, will reunite with Jets head coach Adam Gase, who was Gore's head coach during his lone season with the Dolphins back in 2018.

A member of the NFL's 2010s All-Decade Team, Gore will join a Jets backfield that already includes Le'Veon Bell, a three-time Pro Bowler who is entering his second season in New York. Earlier this week, Gase told ESPN's "Flight Deck" podcast that the team was hoping to lighten Bell's workload in 2020. The addition of Gore, who rushed for 599 yards and two touchdowns for the Bills last season, will certainly help disperse the workload as it relates to the Jets' backfield for the 2020 season.

The 65th overall pick in the 2005 draft, Gore spent the first decade of his NFL career in San Francisco, helping the 49ers advance to three consecutive NFC title games that also included a trip to Super Bowl XLVII. A four-time Pro Bowler during his time with the 49ers, Gore then spent three seasons in Indianapolis before spending one season apiece in Miami and Buffalo. Last season, Gore helped complement Bills' rookie running back Devin Singletary, as the duo combined to amass 1,668 yards while helping Buffalo clinch a playoff berth.

Gore, who last season surpassed Barry Sanders for third all-time in the NFL's career rushing list, expressed his desire to continue his career during a visit with CBS Sports HQ during Super Bowl week.

"I still love it. I still train my behind off," said Gore, who overcame two major knee injuries during his time at the University of Miami. "You can't listen to [the doubters]. If I would have listened to what people said, I only would have played two or three years."

Gore added that, while he still wanted to play, he had to find the find fit as it related to his next team. It appears that Gore had found the right fit in the Jets, who are hoping to post their first winning season since 2015.

"I showed people, when I got the opportunity last year, that I can still play the game," Gore said. "And I'm still having fun."