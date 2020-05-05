Frank Gore to sign with Jets as NFL's third-leading rusher reunites with Adam Gase, per report
Gore, who has played in the NFL since 2005, rejoins his former Dolphins head coach
Frank Gore, the NFL's third all-time leading rusher, is signing a one-year deal with the Jets, his agent Drew Rosenhaus told ESPN. Gore, who will turn 37 years old in May, will reunite with Jets head coach Adam Gase, who was Gore's head coach during his lone season with the Dolphins back in 2018.
A member of the NFL's 2010s All-Decade Team, Gore will join a Jets backfield that already includes Le'Veon Bell, a three-time Pro Bowler who is entering his second season in New York. Earlier this week, Gase told ESPN's "Flight Deck" podcast that the team was hoping to lighten Bell's workload in 2020. The addition of Gore, who rushed for 599 yards and two touchdowns for the Bills last season, will certainly help disperse the workload as it relates to the Jets' backfield for the 2020 season.
The 65th overall pick in the 2005 draft, Gore spent the first decade of his NFL career in San Francisco, helping the 49ers advance to three consecutive NFC title games that also included a trip to Super Bowl XLVII. A four-time Pro Bowler during his time with the 49ers, Gore then spent three seasons in Indianapolis before spending one season apiece in Miami and Buffalo. Last season, Gore helped complement Bills' rookie running back Devin Singletary, as the duo combined to amass 1,668 yards while helping Buffalo clinch a playoff berth.
Gore, who last season surpassed Barry Sanders for third all-time in the NFL's career rushing list, expressed his desire to continue his career during a visit with CBS Sports HQ during Super Bowl week.
"I still love it. I still train my behind off," said Gore, who overcame two major knee injuries during his time at the University of Miami. "You can't listen to [the doubters]. If I would have listened to what people said, I only would have played two or three years."
Gore added that, while he still wanted to play, he had to find the find fit as it related to his next team. It appears that Gore had found the right fit in the Jets, who are hoping to post their first winning season since 2015.
"I showed people, when I got the opportunity last year, that I can still play the game," Gore said. "And I'm still having fun."
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Agent's Take: Fifth-year option tracker
Here's what you need to know about the fifth-year option deadline on 2017 first-round picks
-
Eli: Brady's move to Bucs will be bumpy
Eli Manning faced off and beat Tom Brady twice in the Super Bowl
-
Reich comments on Malik Hooker's future
Could this be Hooker's last year in Indy?
-
Charles Davis talks CBS gig, NFL moves
Charles Davis will be paired with play-by-play announcer Ian Eagle
-
Positional watch list for the 2021 draft
Spotlighting some of the nation's rising draft-eligible talent
-
2017 NFL draftees in contract year
2020 will be a contract season for these players drafted in 2017; let's take a look at who...
-
2020 NFL Draft: Live updates, analysis
CBS Sports is bringing you live updates and analysis as the 2020 NFL Draft wraps up on Saturday
-
2020 NFL Draft: Fantasy fits, reactions
The Fantasy Football Today team breaks down every relevant move from the first three rounds...
-
Broncos vs. Raiders live updates
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Broncos vs. Raiders football game