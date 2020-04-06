Pro Football Hall of Fame announces 2010s All-Decade Team: Tom Brady, Bill Belichick among nine Patriots
Brady and Belichick were two of nine former Patriots to make the 2010s All-Decade Team
Tom Brady was one of eight unanimous selections on the Pro Football Hall of Fame 2010s All-Decade Team, which was released Monday. Fifty-three players and two coaches made up the all-decade team, which is picked every 10 years by the Pro Football Hall of Fame Selection Committee
The All-Decade teams were picked retroactively in 1969, with the celebration of the NFL's 50th season, and have been a fixture in the league ever since. Brady was a selection on the 2000s All-Decade Team, joining Shane Lechler as the only two players to earn selections to both the 2000s and 2010s All-Decade teams.
Nine Patriots made the 2010s All-Decade Team (counting all players who played for the Patriots between 2010 and 2019). Joining Brady is Patriots head coach Bill Belichick, tight end Rob Gronkowski, guard Logan Mankins, kicker Stephen Gostkowski, linebacker Chandler Jones, cornerback Darrelle Revis, kick returner Cordarrelle Patterson, and wide receiver Antonio Brown (who played only one game with the team).
The eight unanimous selections for the all-decade team were Brady, defensive tackle Aaron Donald (Rams), linebacker Von Miller (Broncos), running back Adrian Peterson (Vikings, Saints, Cardinals, Redskins), offensive tackle Joe Thomas (Browns), kicker Justin Tucker (Ravens), defensive end J.J. Watt (Texans) and guard Marshal Yanda (Ravens).
Darren Sproles (Eagles, Saints, Chargers) was named to the all-decade team at two different positions (flex and punt returner), the only player to accomplish that feat.
Here are the 53 selections to the 2010s All-Decade Team:
Offense
WR – Antonio Brown, Larry Fitzgerald, Calvin Johnson, Julio Jones
TE – Rob Gronkowski, Travis Kelce
T – Jason Peters, Tyron Smith, Joe Staley, Joe Thomas
G – Jahri Evans, Logan Mankins, Zack Martin, Marshal Yanda
C – Alex Mack, Maurkice Pouncey
QB – Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers
RB – Frank Gore, Marshawn Lynch, LeSean McCoy, Adrian Peterson
Flex – Darren Sproles
Defense
DE – Calais Campbell, Cameron Jordan, Julius Peppers, J.J. Watt
DT – Geno Atkins, Fletcher Cox, Aaron Donald, Ndamukong Suh
LB – Chandler Jones, Luke Kuechly, Khalil Mack, Von Miller, Bobby Wagner, Patrick Willis
CB – Patrick Peterson, Darrelle Revis, Richard Sherman
S – Eric Berry, Earl Thomas, Eric Weddle
DB – Chris Harris, Tyrann Mathieu
Special Teams
P – Johnny Hekker, Shane Lechler
K – Stephen Gostkowski, Justin Tucker
PR – Tyreek Hill, Darren Sproles
KR – Devin Hester, Cordarrelle Patterson
Coaches
Bill Belichick, Pete Carroll
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Winston marries longtime girlfriend
Their wedding ceremony was originally scheduled for later this year
-
Roethlisberger provides recovery update
Big Ben is saying that his elbow will be ready when the Steelers kick off the 2020 season
-
NFL win totals 2020: Raiders under 7.5
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated the entire 2020 NFL season 10,000 times.
-
Haskins attending Redskins draft party
Haskins and two other Redskins will be in attendance for the virtual draft party
-
Draft: Two stats that showcase WR depth
Of 21 top prospects who tested at the combine, 11 have above-average athleticism and college...
-
Report: Antonio Brown hires a new agent
Ed Wasielewski, the founder of 'The Agent' TV show, is now representing the polarizing wide...
-
Live Mock Draft: Follow all the picks
CBS Sports' NFL draft experts determine which players are going where in next month's draft
-
LIVE: Free agency rumors, signings, trades
Breaking down the latest rumors, news, signings and trades across the NFL
-
Jaguars vs. Colts live updates
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Jaguars vs. Colts football game