Pro Football Hall of Fame announces 2010s All-Decade Team: Tom Brady, Bill Belichick among nine Patriots

Brady and Belichick were two of nine former Patriots to make the 2010s All-Decade Team

Tom Brady was one of eight unanimous selections on the Pro Football Hall of Fame 2010s All-Decade Team, which was released Monday. Fifty-three players and two coaches made up the all-decade team, which is picked every 10 years by the Pro Football Hall of Fame Selection Committee 

The All-Decade teams were picked retroactively in 1969, with the celebration of the NFL's 50th season, and have been a fixture in the league ever since. Brady was a selection on the 2000s All-Decade Team, joining Shane Lechler as the only two players to earn selections to both the 2000s and 2010s All-Decade teams. 

Nine Patriots made the 2010s All-Decade Team (counting all players who played for the Patriots between 2010 and 2019). Joining Brady is Patriots head coach Bill Belichick, tight end Rob Gronkowski, guard Logan Mankins, kicker Stephen Gostkowski, linebacker Chandler Jones, cornerback Darrelle Revis, kick returner Cordarrelle Patterson, and wide receiver Antonio Brown (who played only one game with the team). 

The eight unanimous  selections for the all-decade team were Brady, defensive tackle Aaron Donald (Rams), linebacker Von Miller (Broncos), running back Adrian Peterson (Vikings, Saints, Cardinals, Redskins), offensive tackle Joe Thomas (Browns), kicker Justin Tucker (Ravens), defensive end J.J. Watt (Texans) and guard Marshal Yanda (Ravens).

Darren Sproles (Eagles, Saints, Chargers) was named to the all-decade team at two different positions (flex and punt returner), the only player to accomplish that feat. 

Here are the 53 selections to the 2010s All-Decade Team:

Offense

WR – Antonio Brown, Larry Fitzgerald, Calvin Johnson, Julio Jones
TE – Rob Gronkowski, Travis Kelce
TJason Peters, Tyron Smith, Joe Staley, Joe Thomas
GJahri Evans, Logan Mankins, Zack Martin, Marshal Yanda
CAlex Mack, Maurkice Pouncey
QB – Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers
RB – Frank Gore, Marshawn Lynch, LeSean McCoy, Adrian Peterson
Flex – Darren Sproles

Defense

DECalais Campbell, Cameron Jordan, Julius Peppers, J.J. Watt
DTGeno Atkins, Fletcher Cox, Aaron Donald, Ndamukong Suh
LB – Chandler Jones, Luke Kuechly, Khalil Mack, Von Miller, Bobby Wagner, Patrick Willis
CBPatrick Peterson, Darrelle Revis, Richard Sherman
S Eric Berry, Earl Thomas, Eric Weddle
DBChris Harris, Tyrann Mathieu

Special Teams

PJohnny Hekker, Shane Lechler
K – Stephen Gostkowski, Justin Tucker
PRTyreek Hill, Darren Sproles
KRDevin Hester, Cordarrelle Patterson

Coaches

Bill Belichick, Pete Carroll

Our Latest Stories