Pro Football Hall of Fame announces 2010s All-Decade Team: Tom Brady, Bill Belichick among nine Patriots

Tom Brady was one of eight unanimous selections on the Pro Football Hall of Fame 2010s All-Decade Team, which was released Monday. Fifty-three players and two coaches made up the all-decade team, which is picked every 10 years by the Pro Football Hall of Fame Selection Committee

The All-Decade teams were picked retroactively in 1969, with the celebration of the NFL's 50th season, and have been a fixture in the league ever since. Brady was a selection on the 2000s All-Decade Team, joining Shane Lechler as the only two players to earn selections to both the 2000s and 2010s All-Decade teams.

Nine Patriots made the 2010s All-Decade Team (counting all players who played for the Patriots between 2010 and 2019). Joining Brady is Patriots head coach Bill Belichick, tight end Rob Gronkowski, guard Logan Mankins, kicker Stephen Gostkowski, linebacker Chandler Jones, cornerback Darrelle Revis, kick returner Cordarrelle Patterson, and wide receiver Antonio Brown (who played only one game with the team).

The eight unanimous selections for the all-decade team were Brady, defensive tackle Aaron Donald (Rams), linebacker Von Miller (Broncos), running back Adrian Peterson (Vikings, Saints, Cardinals, Redskins), offensive tackle Joe Thomas (Browns), kicker Justin Tucker (Ravens), defensive end J.J. Watt (Texans) and guard Marshal Yanda (Ravens).

Darren Sproles (Eagles, Saints, Chargers) was named to the all-decade team at two different positions (flex and punt returner), the only player to accomplish that feat.

Here are the 53 selections to the 2010s All-Decade Team:

Offense

WR – Antonio Brown, Larry Fitzgerald, Calvin Johnson, Julio Jones

TE – Rob Gronkowski, Travis Kelce

T – Jason Peters, Tyron Smith, Joe Staley, Joe Thomas

G – Jahri Evans, Logan Mankins, Zack Martin, Marshal Yanda

C – Alex Mack, Maurkice Pouncey

QB – Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers

RB – Frank Gore, Marshawn Lynch, LeSean McCoy, Adrian Peterson

Flex – Darren Sproles

Defense

DE – Calais Campbell, Cameron Jordan, Julius Peppers, J.J. Watt

DT – Geno Atkins, Fletcher Cox, Aaron Donald, Ndamukong Suh

LB – Chandler Jones, Luke Kuechly, Khalil Mack, Von Miller, Bobby Wagner, Patrick Willis

CB – Patrick Peterson, Darrelle Revis, Richard Sherman

S – Eric Berry, Earl Thomas, Eric Weddle

DB – Chris Harris, Tyrann Mathieu

Special Teams

P – Johnny Hekker, Shane Lechler

K – Stephen Gostkowski, Justin Tucker

PR – Tyreek Hill, Darren Sproles

KR – Devin Hester, Cordarrelle Patterson

Coaches

Bill Belichick, Pete Carroll