Count Le'Veon Bell among Steelers fans who has been critical of the job Matt Canada is doing as Pittsburgh's offensive coordinator. Pittsburgh's former All-Pro running back voiced his frustrations with Canada during Sunday night's game between the Steelers and Raiders.

Bell clearly wasn't happy with Canada's decision to run fullback Connor Heyward on third-and-1 on Pittsburgh's first possession. The Steelers had to punt after Heyward was stuffed for no gain.

Specifically, Bell thought the play was predictable, as Pittsburgh ran the ball on each of its first three plays before punting,.

Bell's social media posts regarding the Steelers were more positive as the half progressed. He specifically complimented former teammate T.J. Watt (who had two sacks in the first half), wide Calvin Austin III (who had a game-tying, 72-yard touchdown catch) and even Canada, who drew more criticism this past week after Pittsburgh's offense scored just one touchdown in last Monday night's win over Cleveland.

Pittsburgh's offense is hoping to snap several streaks on Sunday night. The Steelers haven't defeated the Raiders on the road since December 1995, the same year Pittsburgh advanced to the Super Bowl under Hall of Fame coach Bill Cowher. Pittsburgh is also hoping for its first 400-yard game offensively since its loss to Cleveland in the 2020 wild card round. They've never had a 400-yard game under Canada, who replaced Randy Fichtner as the Steelers' OC in 2021.