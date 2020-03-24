NFL Free Agency 2020: Jets sign Breshad Perriman to one-year deal, per report

The New York Jets lost Robby Anderson to the Carolina Panthers on Tuesday, but quickly moved to find his replacement. Per ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Jets signed Breshad Perriman to a one-year, $8 million deal, $6 million of which is guaranteed.

Perriman finally put everything together in 2019, finishing with 17.9 yards per catch (36 catches, 645 yards) and six touchdowns with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. A former first-round pick of the Baltimore Ravens in 2015, Perriman has caught 95 passes for 1,561 yards and 11 touchdowns in four seasons.

Perriman's career didn't start out as expected as a knee injury took away his rookie season and caused him to start training camp on the physically unable to perform list. He finished with 33 catches for 499 yards and three touchdowns (15.1 yards per catch) in 2016, but had just 10 catches for 77 yards the next season. The Ravens released Perriman as part of their final roster cuts in 2018, and he landed on the Washington Redskins roster for five days before finding a home with the Cleveland Browns. Perriman averaged 21.3 yards per catch in 10 games with Cleveland, catching 16 passes for 340 yards and two touchdowns.

Perriman will replace Anderson as the downfield threat in the Jets offense, starting opposite Quincy Enunwa or Josh Doctson. Jamison Crowder was the Jets' leading receiver last season (78 catches, 833 yards, six touchdowns), but he played the slot. New York is projected to target a wide receiver in the early rounds of the draft.

Anderson landed a two-year, $20 million deal with the Panthers, so the Jets were able to go the cheaper route with Perriman, committing to one fewer year and less money for a player they hope can match the 52 catches and 779 yards (15.0 yards per catch) Anderson provided them last season.

Time will tell if the Jets made the right move.