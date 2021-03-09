The Miami Dolphins have acquired offensive tackle Isaiah Wilson from the Tennessee Titans, according to NFL Media's Ian Rapoport. Miami is sending a 2021 seventh-round pick in return for Wilson, who was the No. 29 overall selection in the 2020 NFL Draft, and a 2022 seventh-round pick, according to Albert Breer.

The former Georgia Bulldog appeared in one game for the Titans. He was placed on the COVID-19 reserve list twice, suspended for the team's Week 13 game following a violation of team rules. As of Feb. 16, Titans general manager Jon Robinson had not spoken with Wilson since he was placed on the reserve/non-football illness list in December. The 22-year-old had also been arrested for a DUI in September. A late-night post on Feb. 22 suggested that the lineman intended to give up football. Days later, it was reported that Tennessee had begun to shop him in a trade.

Robinson issued a challenge to the New York native.

"He's gonna have to make a determination if he wants to do everything necessary to play pro football. That's going to be on him," Robinson said, via Pro Football Talk.

Wilson should compete for the starting right tackle position in Miami if he is able to erase a troubled rookie season. Rookie Robert Hunt would presumably slide inside to the starting offensive guard position manned by Ereck Flowers.

Wilson is the second prospect to be traded from the 2020 NFL Draft. Miami also acquired wide receiver Lynn Bowden Jr. -- a third-round pick -- from the Raiders. He has three years plus a possible fifth-year option worth a little more than $5 million left on his rookie deal.

The Dolphins have the ninth-most salary cap space in the NFL at roughly $35.6 million. The franchise holds two first-round picks, including the No. 3 overall selection, acquired from the Texans as part of the trade for offensive tackle Laremy Tunsil.