Isaiah Wilson's days in Tennessee appear like they may be reaching an end. On Monday evening, the offensive tackle's official Twitter accounted tweeted that he is "done with football as a Titan" and would take no further comments on the situation. The post remained on the 2020 first-round pick's social media page for over 10 minutes before it was eventually taken down by either Wilson or someone who also has access to his account.

This is just the latest ordeal in what has evolved into a disastrous start to Wilson's NFL career after being selected by the club with the No. 29 overall pick last spring. He recorded just four snaps for the Titans last season and was placed on the reserve/non-football injury list in early December after the 22-year-old dealt with a number of off-the-field issues. Wilson was arrested for DUI in September and was also suspended by the team later in the season for violating club rules. It was after that suspension was lifted when he was placed on the non-football illness list due to "personal issues."

Earlier this month, Titans GM Jon Robinson was asked about Wilson's status with the team and noted that he hadn't been in contact with him since he was placed on the NFI list. Robinson also put the ball in Wilson's court if he wants to continue his career or not.

"He's going to have to make a determination on whether he wants to do what it takes to play pro football. That will be on him," Robinson said at the time, via the official team website.

At the time the Titans selected the 6-foot-6, 350-pounder out of Georgia, he was looked at as someone who could help anchor the offensive line opposite of Taylor Lewan, helping to protect Ryan Tannehill while also paving the way for Derrick Henry in the running game. Unfortunately for Tennessee, it doesn't appear like this first-rounder is going to pay the dividends that most organizations hope for when they make such a significant investment.

As for Wilson's NFL career, it seems like it's currently hanging by a thread.