The 2024 NFL Draft is in the books, but there's still plenty to discuss. Now that 257 players have heard their names called, it's time to analyze how each team fared with its draft class. That's what we'll do with our team-by-team grades below, so let's get to it!
(To see each club's full draft class and grades for each selection, head on over to the CBS Sports draft tracker.)
AFC East
|Team
|Grade
|Description
B+
Drake Maye should not see the field this year as he develops. The Pats did a good job of getting him some of the better playmakers in the draft in WR Ja'Lynn Polk and Javon Baker. also Caedan Wallace will push to start at LT this year
B-
Taking Chop Robinson was definitely a need, but the home run pick to me was OT Patrick Paul, who will be ready to start this year. Trading up for Jaylen Wright was interesting since it wasn't a need, and Mohamed Kamara could be a steal in the fifth round.
B-
The Jets get Olu Fashanu as their tackle for the present and future, and also the YAC king in Malachi Corley. I don't understand taking two RBs, but they have good depth there now after taking Braelon Allen and Isaiah Davis.
C-
This is solely based on the Bills trading with their rival, the Chiefs, and allowing them to get the fastest player in NFL Scouting Combine history in Xavier Worthy. I DO love the Bills picks of safety Cole Bishop, RB Ray Davis, and edge defender Javon Solomon. Bishop will start this year.
AFC South
|Team
|Grade
|Description
B+
For not having a first-round pick, the Texans got good value with their picks and shored up some holes in the secondary.
C+
Brian Thomas Jr. gives you a speed element, but Maason Smith was a reach in second when they should have gone corner.
C+
Laiatu Latu was a great pick, but not addressing the corner spot is puzzling.
C-
JC Latham was a great pick and will fit in nicely. T'Vondre Sweat was a reach in second round.
AFC North
|Team
|Grade
|Description
A+
This was a home run draft, and every pick they made just screamed Steelers. First-round offensive lineman Troy Fautanu will make an immediate impact.
A-
In Ravens form, they had another good draft. Nate Wiggins is the best man corner in the class, and they got better in the trenches.
B-
The Browns don't have many needs on their roster, so they got good depth pieces.
B-
The Bengals got their offensive tackle of the future in Amarius Mims and got some depth pieces who can step in to play if they need to.
AFC West
|Team
|Grade
|Description
|Kansas City Chiefs
|B+
|Getting Xavier Worthy will open up the downfield passing game. The Chiefs grabbed really good football players with their other picks, too.
|Los Angeles Chargers
|B
|Joe Alt making the the transition from RT to LT will be interesting. Ladd McConkey gives you a playmaker on the outside.
|Las Vegas Raiders
|D
|Taking Brock Bowers made no sense. Also the Raiders didn't take a shot at a QB.
|Denver Broncos
|D
|Taking Bo Nix at 12 was a reach. Also, not taking a WR until the fourth round was concerning, even though it was Nix's teammate in Troy Franklin.
NFC South
|Team
|Grade
|Description
|Carolina Panthers
|B
|Love the Xavier Legette pick. They also got a playmaker in the backfield in Jonathon Brooks, while Ja'Tavion Sanders and Chau Smith-Wade will be sneaky developmental players.
|New Orleans Saints
|B
|Taliese Fuaga was a great pick and major need, Kool-Aid McKinstry will have an impact, and Spencer Rattler could be a really good succession plan to Derek Carr.
|Atlanta Falcons
|C+
|I actually love the pick of Michael Penix Jr. as a succession plan to Kirk Cousins. I don't understand the trade up for Ruke Orhorhoro when Johnny Newton was on the board and when you needed an edge rusher, but love them getting Bralen Trice in the third. He'll make a huge impact this year.
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|C
|Graham Barton was a home run pick, but not taking a corner, which was a position of need, is concerning. I do, however, like the Jalen McMillan pick.
NFC North
|Team
|Grade
|Description
|Chicago Bears
|A-
|The Bears get my No. 1 QB and also my No. 1 WR in Caleb Williams and Rome Odunze. I love getting Kiran Amegadjie as their swing tackle who will be able to spot start.
|Detroit Lions
|A-
|The Lions got significantly better in the secondary with Terrion Arnold and Ennis Rakestraw Jr.. I also love the picks of Sione Vaki and Mekhi WIngo as developmental players.
|Minnesota Vikings
|B
|JJ McCarthy is the future QB but should have a development year. Getting Dallas Turner at pick No. 17 was a steal, and Khyree Jackson will push to start at corner.
|Green Bay Packers
|C+
|Taking Jordan Morgan at 25 may have been a bit of a reach, BUT IT WAS A NEED. Love the pick of Edgerrin Cooper and Ty'ron Hopper to revamp their LB position, The Packers also revamped their secondary with Javon Bullard, Evan Williams and Kitan Oladapo.
NFC East
|Team
|Grade
|Description
|Washington Commanders
|A+
|Jayden Daniels is the most dynamic QB in this draft. Getting Johnny Newton and Mike Sainristil in the second round were home run picks. Watch out for the Commanders this year.
|Philadelphia Eagles
|A
|Taking Quinyon Mitchell and Cooper Dejean will transform this secondary.
|Dallas Cowboys
|C
|Tyler Guyton will be making the transition to LT from RT, which isn't easy. Also, the Cowboys didn't take a RB. Yes, I know they're signing Zeke, but what's the plan to solidify that position?
|New York Giants
|D
|Not taking a QB will haunt the Giants, but getting Malik Nabers is a good consolation prize.
NFC West
|Team
|Grade
|Description
|Los Angeles Rams
|A+
|The Rams have locked in their starters on D-line for the next 3-4 years with the Florida State duo of Jared Verse and Braden Fiske.
|Arizona Cardinals
|A
|The Cardinals really had a good draft. They got Kyler Murray a No. 1 WR in Marvin Harrison Jr., and the defense added an instant playmaker in Darius Robinson.
|Seattle Seahawks
|A
|The Seahawks got the best defensive player in the draft in Byron Murphy II and the best guard in Christian Haynes -- both at position of needs.
|San Francisco 49ers
|C+
|Love Ricky Pearsall as a player, but taking him in the first round was aggressive, I also thought Renardo Green was a reach in the second.