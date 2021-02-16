The Tennessee Titans are coming off of a relatively successful 2020 campaign, as they won the AFC South for the first time since 2008 and Derrick Henry led the league in rushing yards for a second consecutive season. While they were quickly ousted from the postseason by the Baltimore Ravens in Super Wild-Card Weekend, the Titans were still able to accomplish much without the help of their first-round pick in offensive tackle Isaiah Wilson.

The No. 29 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft recorded just four snaps this past season, and unfortunately made headlines for his actions off the field rather than on. Wilson's season officially ended when he was placed on the reserve/non-football injury list in early December.

During a Tuesday press conference with reporters, Titans general manager Jon Robinson was asked about the status of Wilson. Robinson responded saying that they haven't had contact with him since he was placed on the reserve/non-football injury list, and it's up to him to determine his future.

"He's going to have to make a determination on whether he wants to do what it takes to play pro football. That will be on him," Robinson said, via Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official website.

Robinson did mention that "some people" have been in contact with Wilson, but it is noteworthy that the general manager has not -- especially with how patient the Titans have been with Wilson.

Wilson was arrested for DUI in September, and just a month prior, received a trespass warning while attending a party. According to the Tennessee State police report obtained by Paul Kuharsky of PaulKuharsky.com, Wilson even pondered jumping from a second-story balcony to evade the authorities. The rookie began training camp on the reserve/COVID list, and made another stint on the list in early September. Later in the year, Wilson was suspended by the Titans for violating club rules. Shortly after his suspension was listed, he was finally placed on the reserve/non-football illness list due to "personal issues."

When the Titans drafted the 6-foot-6, 350-pound offensive tackle out of Georgia last year, they imagined an athletic specimen who could serve as an anchor opposite of Taylor Lewan for years to come. But now, one has to wonder if he will ever play another NFL game.

"We did a lot of work on him, leading up to the evaluation process," Robinson said, via Terry McCormick of TitanInsider.com. "The player that was here in the fall in Nashville was not the player we evaluated."

The Titans could not have been more patient with Wilson amid his struggles, but a final decision on his future could be coming soon.