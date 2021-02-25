The Tennessee Titans took a chance on former Georgia offensive tackle Isaiah Wilson with the No. 29 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, and it quickly turned out to be a decision they would regret. Wilson played just four snaps for the Titans this past season, and drew several proverbial penalty flags for his actions off the field. Now, the Titans are reportedly ready to part ways with him. On Thursday, Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network reported that the Titans have shopped Wilson on the market, and are open to dealing him to another franchise.

The natural question is who would be interested in giving up anything for a player whose actions have shown his passion for the game of football is questionable at best? Earlier this month, Titans general manager Jon Robinson told reporters that they hadn't had contact with Wilson since he was put on the reserve/non-football injury list in December, and that he had to prove to the franchise that he was interested in returning and playing football. Less than a week later, Wilson tweeted he was "done with football as a Titan" before deleting the post.

"We did a lot of work on him, leading up to the evaluation process," Robinson said, via Terry McCormick of TitanInsider.com. "The player that was here in the fall in Nashville was not the player we evaluated."

Wilson was arrested for DUI in September, and just a month prior, received a trespass warning while attending a party. According to the Tennessee State University police report obtained by Paul Kuharsky of PaulKuharsky.com, Wilson even pondered jumping from a second-story balcony to evade the authorities. The rookie began training camp on the reserve/COVID list, and made another stint on the list in early September. Later in the year, Wilson was suspended by the Titans for violating club rules. Shortly after his suspension was listed, he was finally placed on the reserve/non-football illness list due to "personal issues."

It will be interesting to see if the Titans can acquire anything in return for Wilson, but it appears a decision has been made regarding his future in Tennessee.