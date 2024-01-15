Originally known for its merchandise business, Fanatics entered the world of sports betting when it launched Fanatics Sportsbook in 2023. One of the top USA sports betting sites is already available for download in nine states, including Colorado, Ohio and Tennessee. Fanatics is also accepting pre-registration sign-ups in all non-live states except California and Utah, while residents of the nine live states can register on the app. With live streaming, live betting, bonuses and early cash out options, Fanatics Sportsbook has already established itself as one of the heavy hitters in the USA sports betting industry. They also offer FanCash that can be redeemed for bonus bets, giving sports bettors plenty of reasons to sign up. Fanatics will continue to grow as one of the top places to bet on sports in the USA.

New to USA sports betting sites and not sure what kind of a wager to place at Fanatics Sportsbook? Legal sports betting has expanded rapidly across the country, so many fans are placing their first legal sports bets right now.

Fanatics Sportsbook is now offering a special USA sportsbook signup bonus. You can bet $10 per day for five days and get $200 in FanCash*. All you need to do is place a $10-plus cash wager on any market with odds of -500 or longer each day for the first five days after creating your account and you'll be eligible to receive $40 in Bonus Bets each day for up to a maximum of $200. This offer is available in Kentucky, Maryland, Massachusetts, Ohio, and Tennessee, so if you live in one of those states, you can sign up here and claim your bonus.

Chalk: This refers to the betting favorite, generally when the favorite is plus money. For example, if a golfer is +700 to win the tournament and has the shortest odds in the field, he is the chalk. The term can also be used for picking all the favorites in a contest, such as a basketball bracket pool.

Handle: This is the amount of money wagered at a sportsbook. It can be used to reference monthly revenue numbers, but it can also be used to talk about a specific game or sport. The handle is generally larger for postseason games than regular season contests, as they attract more attention from the betting public.

Parlay: These continue to gain popularity, as they give bettors a chance to cash big on a small wager. Parlays combine multiple bets into one ticket, with the payout increasing with every additional bet. Same-game parlays include multiple bets from a single game.

