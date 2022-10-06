Arsenal F.C. will try to stay on top of their game when they switch to Europa League play on Thursday and host Norwegian club FK Bodo/Glimt on Paramount+. The Gunners are currently sitting at the top of the Premier League table with seven wins in eight matches played and won their only Europa League match so far, a 2-1 win over Zurich. Meanwhile, Bodo/Glimt sits in second place on the Eliteserien table and on top of Group A in Europa League 2022 play with a win and a draw. You can catch all the action when you stream the match live on Paramount+.

Kickoff from Emirates Stadium in London, England is set for 3 p.m. ET on Thursday. The latest Arsenal vs. Bodo/Glimt odds from Caesars Sportsbook list Arsenal as the -440 favorite on the 90-minute money line, with Bodo/Glimt as the +1100 underdog. A draw is priced at +525 and the over-under for goals is 3.5.

Arsenal vs. Bodo/Glimt date: Thursday, October 6

Arsenal vs. Bodo/Glimt time: 3 p.m. ET

Arsenal vs. Bodo/Glimt streaming: Paramount+

UEFA Europa League picks for Bodo/Glimt vs. Arsenal

Before you tune in to Thursday's match, you need to see the Bodo/Glimt vs. Arsenal picks from SportsLine's soccer insider Martin Green. After working in the sports betting industry for several years, Green became a professional sports writer and handicapper and has covered the game worldwide. Since then, his European soccer picks have been spot-on. Green has generated almost $33,000 for $100 bettors since the 2017-18 season, and he is 10-7 over his past 17 EPL picks. He has his finger on the pulse of the game all over the globe.

For Arsenal vs. Bodo/Glimt, Green is picking Arsenal to win for a -145 payout. The expert notes that Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta will probably rotate his starting 11 for Thursday's match in order to have some of his usual starters fresh from Sunday's Premier League match against Liverpool. That said, Arsenal has a deep enough roster to contend with pretty much any team and should have little trouble against Bodo/Glimt.

"Bodø/Glimt did very well to draw 1-1 with PSV in the Netherlands in its opening group stage game," Green told SportsLine. "It has an excellent home record, and it beat FC Zurich 2-1 in Matchday 2, which saw it storm to the top of the group. Yet, an away game against the Gunners, who sit top of the Premier League table, will be Bodø/Glimt's sternest challenge yet, and they are likely to fall short."

