Arsenal attempt to bounce back from their first loss of the season in league play when they host Burnley in a 2023-24 English Premier League matchup on Saturday. Arsenal (7-3-1) began the campaign with an eight-game unbeaten streak before dropping a 1-0 decision at Newcastle United last weekend. Burnley (1-1-9) have lost four straight after being defeated 2-0 at home by Crystal Palace last time out.

Kickoff at Emirates Stadium is set for 10 a.m. ET. The Gunners are -600 favorites (risk $600 to win $100) in the latest Arsenal vs. Burnley odds, while the Clarets are +1500 underdogs. A 90-minute draw is priced at +650 and the over/under for total goals scored is 3.5. Arsenal are -1.5 (-180) in handicap betting. Before locking in any Burnley vs. Arsenal picks, you need to see what proven SportsLine soccer expert Brandt Sutton has to say.

Sutton, a former collegiate soccer player, has been SportsLine's top soccer editor for more than five years. He has followed soccer closely for much longer and factors in managerial tactics, projected lineups and past performances to make the most informed decisions possible, keeping his finger on the pulse of the game all over the globe.

Sutton finished 2022 as SportsLine's top soccer expert with a 165-130-2 mark, returning nearly $2,200 for $100 players. He also excelled in Serie A with a 63-39-1 record, returning nearly $1,600. Anyone following him is way up.

Now, Sutton has broken down Arsenal vs. Burnley from every angle and just revealed his picks and EPL predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see Sutton's picks. Here are the betting lines and trends for Burnley vs. Arsenal:

Arsenal vs. Burnley money line: Gunners -600, Clarets +1500, Draw +650

Arsenal vs. Burnley over/under: 3.5 goals

Arsenal vs. Burnley spread: Gunners -1.5 (-180)

ARS: The Gunners have allowed more than one goal in only three of their 11 EPL matches

BUR: The Clarets have scored more than once in just two of their 11 league contests

Why you should back Arsenal

The Gunners have been superb at home of late, winning three consecutive matches across all competitions without allowing a goal. The team converted eight times in that span and has outscored its opponents 15-6 on its own pitch during Premier League play this season. Arsenal recorded a 5-0 triumph over Sheffield United in their last league contest at home, with Eddie Nketiah leading the charge with a hat trick.

The impressive performance ended a six-game drought in the EPL for the 24-year-old striker, who is nursing an ankle injury, and gave him five goals on the season - moving him ahead of Bukayo Saka for the team lead. The 22-year-old Saka has notched four tallies and three assists in league play and picked up one of each in Arsenal's 2-0 victory against Sevilla in the Champions League on Wednesday. Belgian forward Leandro Trossard also converted in that match and scored in the 84th minute versus Chelsea on Oct. 21 to level the contest and earn the Gunners a point. See which team to pick here.

Why you should back Burnley

The Clarets set a dubious mark last weekend, becoming the first team in Premier League history to lose its first six home games of a season with their setback against Crystal Palace. They've suffered back-to-back defeats on the road and four straight overall but likely will enter Saturday's matchup with some confidence. Burnley have performed well versus Arsenal in EPL play of late, losing just one of their last five meetings.

With leading scorer Lyle Foster (three goals) still sidelined, Burnley will be looking for production from other sources. One of those could be midfielder Josh Brownhill, who is one of five players other than Foster to convert this season. The 27-year-old set a career high with seven tallies in 2022-23, when the Gunners won the EFL Championship title and was promoted back to the EPL. See which team to pick here.

