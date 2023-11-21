Canada will host Jamaica in the second leg of the 2023 Concacaf Nations League quarterfinals on Tuesday on Paramount+. The Canadians earned a 2-1 victory away in the first leg thanks to an 85th-minute goal from Stephen Eustaquio and now need a draw or better at home to advance. Jonathan David also scored for Canada, while Jamaica's lone goal came from Shamar Nicholson. Now, they'll run it back with a spot in the semifinals on the line. Stream the match live on Paramount+, which you can now try free for the first seven days when you sign up here.

Kickoff from BMO Field in Toronto is set for 7:30 p.m. ET. The Canada vs. Jamaica odds list the home team as the -220 favorites (risk $220 to win $100) on the 90-minute money line, with Jamaica as the +500 underdogs. A draw is priced at +310 and the over/under for total goals is 2.5. Tuesday's match will be streamed live on Paramount+ with their must-have Premium plan, which you can now try free for the first week. Plus, Paramount+ has special Black Friday pricing through December 3.

Paramount+ is the only place to watch every minute of many Concacaf Nations League matches this season. A subscription also gives you access to other sports content including the UEFA Champions League and Europa League, Serie A, NWSL, NFL on CBS, and countless movies and shows. You can get your first week free, so sign up right here.

How to watch Canada vs. Jamaica

Canada vs. Jamaica date: Tuesday, Nov. 21

Canada vs. Jamaica time: 7:30 p.m. ET

Canada vs. Jamaica live stream: Paramount+ (try seven days free and get special Black Friday pricing)

Concacaf Nations League picks for Jamaica vs. Canada

Before you tune in to Tuesday's match, you need to see the Concacaf Nations League picks from soccer expert Brandt Sutton. Sutton, a former collegiate soccer player, has been SportsLine's top soccer editor for more than five years. He has followed soccer closely for much longer and factors in managerial tactics, projected lineups and past performances to make the most informed decisions possible, keeping his finger on the pulse of the game all over the globe. Sutton finished 2022 as SportsLine's top soccer expert with a 165-130-2 mark, returning nearly $2,200 for $100 players. He also excelled in Serie A with a 63-39-1 record, returning nearly $1,600.

For Canada vs. Jamaica, Sutton is picking Canada to win by a final score of 1-0, 2-0 or 3-0 for a payout of +170. The Canadians only had 51% of the possession in the reverse fixture but they dominated in most other regards statistically. They took 18 shots to Jamaica's six while putting seven on target against Jamaica's two.

Now they'll return home to BMO Field and the conditions won't be hospitable to their Caribbean visitors. The forecast is calling for temperatures in the 40s and rain around kickoff in Toronto and Sutton is expecting the weather to wreak havoc on the Jamaican attack.

"Canada has kept a clean sheet in three of their last four meetings against Jamaica. The Jamaicans managed just two shots on target in the reverse fixture, a game which was played on home soil," Sutton told SportsLine. "Now, the Reggae Boyz will have to travel to Toronto, where the weather is expected to be cold & wet. I expect Canada to control the pace of play, look for an early goal, and then sit on the lead." Stream the game here.

Don't miss CBS Sports Golazo Network's Morning Footy, now in podcast form! Our crew brings you all the news, views, highlights and laughs you need to follow the Beautiful Game in every corner of the globe, every Monday-Friday all year long.

How to watch, live stream Nations League on Paramount+

Now that you know what to pick, get ready to watch the Concacaf Nations League. Visit Paramount+ now to see the Nations League tournament, your live local CBS sporting events, some of the world's top soccer matchups and much more. Don't forget you can now try Paramount+ free for the first week and get special Black Friday pricing through December 3.