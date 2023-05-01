Arsenal look to break out of their funk and regain the top spot in the 2022-23 English Premier League table when they host Chelsea on Tuesday. Arsenal (23-6-4) followed a loss to Manchester City on Feb. 15 with a seven-game winning streak but then settled for three straight draws before suffering a 4-1 defeat against the Citizens last Wednesday. Chelsea (10-9-13) also are struggling as they have lost three in a row during their six-game winless stretch. The Gunners posted a 1-0 victory at Chelsea in the teams' first meeting of the season.

Kickoff at Emirates Stadium is set for 3 p.m. ET. Arsenal are the -170 favorites (risk $170 to win $100) in the latest Arsenal vs. Chelsea odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while Chelsea are +460 underdogs. A 90-minute draw is priced at +290 and the over/under for total goals scored is 2.5.

Eimer is a high-volume bettor who has vast knowledge of leagues and players across the globe. Since joining SportsLine, Eimer has covered the English Premier League, Serie A, the FA Cup and much more. Since the end of last year's World Cup, he has been red-hot, going 112-77-6 for a profit of $3,800 for $100 bettors. Anyone following him is way up.

Here are the betting lines and trends for Arsenal vs. Chelsea:

Arsenal vs. Chelsea money line: Gunners -170, Blues +460, Draw +290

Arsenal vs. Chelsea over/under: 2.5 goals

Arsenal vs. Chelsea spread: Gunners -0.5 (-160)

ARS: The Gunners have allowed a goal in seven straight matches across all competitions

CHE: The Blues have won only one of their last 10 road games

Why you should back Arsenal

The Gunners are eager to return to first place, even if only for a brief amount of time since Manchester City faces West Ham on Wednesday. Despite their current struggles, Arsenal still are one of the most dangerous offensive teams in the Premier League as their 78 goals are second only to Man City's total of 84. They boast three players that have set career highs and are in double digits - including forward Gabriel Martinelli, who is tied for sixth in the league with 15 goals.

Winger Bukayo Saka has registered 13 goals and midfielder Martin Odegaard has notched 12. The 21-year-old Saka has proven to be a strong playmaker as well, as he is second in the EPL with 11 assists, which also is a career best. In addition, Belgian winger Leandro Trossard has been a solid contributor as he ranks third with 10 assists.

Why you should back Chelsea

The Blues are not nearly as proficient on offense as only three teams have scored a fewer amount of goals than their 30 this season. However, just two clubs have allowed fewer goals than Chelsea, who have given up 35 over 32 matches and more than two on only two occasions. Having scored just once over its last five contests, the club is hoping its top players can provide some punch to an offense that had one of its best spurts of the season in mid-March.

Chelsea recorded five goals over two games during that span, with midfielder Kai Havertz converting in both matches. The 23-year-old German has gone three league contests without a goal but leads the Blues with seven in 29 games -- one shy of his total in the same amount of matches last season. Winger Raheem Sterling is second on the club with four goals, while midfielder Conor Gallagher recorded Chelsea's lone goal in their last five contests.

How to make Arsenal vs. Chelsea picks

