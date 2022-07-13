Club America will continue its brutal start to the 2022-23 Mexican Liga MX campaign on Wednesday when it hosts first-place Toluca at Estadio Azteca. Las Aguilas are still seeking their first win in Torneo Clausura after starting off against playoff teams Atlas and Monterrey. They pulled off a 0-0 draw against league champion Atlas in the opener but couldn't hold their lead in a 3-2 loss to Monterrey on Saturday night. Toluca, meanwhile, is off to a surprising start, winning its first two games to sit at the top of the Liga MX table. Los Diablos Rojos kicked off with a 3-1 win against Necaxa, then knocked off Atlas 3-2 on Sunday.

Kickoff in Mexico City is set for 10 p.m. ET. Caesars Sportsbook lists Club America as the -190 favorite (risk $190 to win $100) on the 90-minute money line in its latest Club America vs. Toluca odds. Toluca is a +490 underdog, a regulation draw is priced at +300 and the over-under for total goals scored is 2.5. Before you lock in your Toluca vs. Club America picks, be sure you check out the Liga MX predictions from renowned soccer bettor Jon "Buckets" Eimer.

Eimer is a high-volume bettor who has vast knowledge of leagues and players across the globe. Since joining SportsLine, Eimer has covered the English Premier League, Serie A, the FA Cup and much more. The Indiana-based handicapper is on a big-time heater, going 72-54-1 in his last 127 soccer picks overall, for a profit of almost $1,500 for $100 bettors.

Now, Eimer has taken a close look at the Club America vs. Toluca matchup from all sides and just locked in his picks and Liga MX predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see his picks. Here are the betting lines and trends for Toluca vs. Club America:

Club America vs. Toluca spread: America -0.5 (-170)

Club America vs. Toluca over-under: 2.5 goals

Club America vs. Toluca money line: America -190, Toluca +490, Draw +300

CA: Jonathan Rodriguez has 68 goals in 161 Liga MX matches

has 68 goals in 161 Liga MX matches TOL: Carlos Gonzalez has 50 goals over 154 games in the league

Club America vs. Toluca picks: See picks here.



Why you should back Club America

Las Aguilas have been one of the league's most consistent teams and have certainly been tested to start the season. They held the ball for 64 percent of the match against Monterrey and had 55 percent possession against Atlas but couldn't find enough goals. Jonathan Rodriguez and Alejandro Zendejas scored Saturday. Rodriguez had been a prolific scorer at Cruz Azul and Santos before a brief move to Saudi Arabia. Meanwhile, Zendejas scored four goals in 14 games for Club America last season.

The team has plenty of firepower, with Alvaro Fidalgo (six goals in 2021-22) and Henry Martin (five) capable of big moments. Add in young players like Federico Vinas (two goals) and 19-year-old Roman Martinez, and Las Aguilas are very dangerous. The team also added Nestor Araujo to lead the back line, and Guillermo Ochoa is one of the league's best goalkeepers and a key leader for the team. America went 10-4-3 at Estadio Azteca last season, scoring 25 goals in those 17 games.

Why you should back Toluca

Los Diablos Rojos have added a ton of talent, and the team has started out on fire. Toluca showed a lot of grit against league champ Atlas, scoring three goals in the first 15 minutes then holding on for dear life. It was even down a man for the final 20 minutes after a Marcel Ruiz red card, but held on for the three points. Leonardo Fernandez, Fernando Navarro and Valber Huerta all scored in the match. Fernandez was the team's top scorer in 2021-22 with seven goals.

Toluca came into the Apertura as a popular dark horse after adding striker Carlos Gonzalez and goalkeeper Tiago Volpi, among others. Gonzalez was lost in the shuffle with Tigres but had nine goals in 45 games with them, starting just 26. Volpi was the Queretaro starter for four-plus seasons before moving to Brazil. Toluca took 22 points from 17 road matches last season and it is 2-1-1 in the last four meetings.

How to make Club America vs. Toluca picks

Eimer has analyzed Wednesday's Club America vs. Toluca match from every angle. He is going over on the goal total and has provided another confident best bet and a full breakdown of the match. He's only sharing his picks at SportsLine.

So who wins Toluca vs. Club America? And where does all the betting value lie? Visit SportsLine now to see the best bets for the Club America vs. Toluca match, all from the soccer expert who has his finger on the pulse of the game all over the world, and find out.