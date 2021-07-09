Both Colombia and Peru were painstakingly close to realizing their dreams of playing in the 2021 Copa America final, with Colombia losing to Argentina on penalty kicks and Peru being edged out by Brazil 1-0 in the semifinals. But both teams will look to finish the tournament on a high note with a win in the third-place game on Friday night. Peru brings an inspired attack to the table that has produced eight goals during Copa America 2021, while Colombia's defense has shined by allowing just five goals in six games.

Kickoff from Estádio Mané Garrincha in Brazil is set for 8 p.m. ET. Colombia is a -120 favorite (risk $120 to win $100) at William Hill Sportsbook, while Peru is a +340 underdog in the latest Colombia vs. Peru odds. The over-under for total goals scored is 2.5.

Colombia vs. Peru spread: Colombia -0.5

Colombia vs. Peru over-under: 2.5 goals

Colombia vs. Peru 90-minute money line: Colombia -120, Peru +340, Draw +260

COL: Colombia is unbeaten in 10 of its last 11 matches against Peru.

PER: Peru has given up more goals than any other team in the tournament.

Why you should back Colombia

Colombia has only won one game in regular time so far, but its defense and possession skills give it a chance to beat any team. David Ospina is tied for first in clean sheets with three, and Colombia has given up five goals and one own goal in six matches so far, and only Argentina has allowed fewer shots on target (15).

Colombia has won the possession battle in four of its six games and out-passed Peru 516 to 364 in a 2-1 loss during the group stage. Colombia's finishing has been subpar so far, but only Argentina and Brazil can top its mark of 23 shots on target. Peru has given up more goals (11) than any other team, so a bounce-back performance could result in Columbia winning big.

Why you should back Peru

While Peru needed a Yerry Mina own goal to take down Colombia in the group stage, few teams have capitalized on goal-scoring opportunities at a higher rate. Peru ranks second in goals per shot (.11) and fourth in expected goals (6.9). If Peru takes advantage of an early chance and scores first, the game could be out of reach for Colombia.

Peru took down Colombia in the first meeting by getting physical and could implement the same strategy in the rematch. Peru has tasted victory three times and has momentum now that Colombia's unbeaten streak against them has been brought to an end.

How to make Peru vs. Colombia picks

