Cristiano Ronaldo announced the tragic news on Monday that his baby son has unexpectedly died. In a statement with his partner Georgina Rodriguez, the couple called it the "greatest pain that any parents can feel." The two were expecting twins and revealed the pregnancy back in October. The couple also announced that they gave birth to a baby girl.

Here's the statement:

"It is with our deepest sadness we have to announce that our baby boy has passed away," Ronaldo posted on social media. "It is the greatest pain that any parents can feel. Only the birth of our baby girl gives us the strength to live this moment with some hope and happiness. We would like to thank the doctors and nurses for all their expert care and support. We are all devastated at this loss and we kindly ask for privacy at this very difficult time. Our baby boy, you are our angel. We will always love you."

