Cristiano Ronaldo scored his 10th and 11th goals in five European Championships and overtook Michel Platini as the competition's all time record scorer in a late 3-0 win for Portugal in Hungary.

Ronaldo's 87th minute penalty to move him clear of Platini's nine, all scored at Euro 84, came moments after Raphael Guerreiro had turned home a deflected cross from the right to break Hungary's stout resistance in front of more than 60,000 fans at a capacity Puskas Arena in Budapest. The veteran striker would add another in the 92nd minute, a brilliant double give and go with Rafa before he rounded Peter Gulacsi to rub salt in the wounds of the home crowd.

Ronaldo had missed what was ultimately the best chance of the match moments before the interval, turning a Bruno Fernandes cross over the bar from eight yards out, but he would not be stopped in his pursuit of a goal at a 10th major international tournament. Certainly it did not take an expert in body language to see how fixated the 36-year-old was in his pursuit of yet another individual record, the Juventus striker fuming when Diogo Jota shot from the edge of the box rather than square the ball to him.

Portugal would have further chances in the second half, a Pepe header drawing a smart save from Peter Gulacsi in the home goal whilst Bruno Fernandes came close from range. And yet it was Hungary who thought they had won it late on Szabolcs Schon beat Rui Patricio at his near post but VAR would subsequently vindicate the linesman who had raised his flag for offside after the winger had put the ball in the net.

Four minutes later Hungary's resistance was broken, that near miss seemingly waking Portugal out of their slumber. Substitute Rafa fired a cross in from the right that deflected wickedly off Willi Orban, sitting up for Guerreiro to poke home the goal that broke Hungarian hearts.

Orban's woes were not over as he would soon concede the penalty from which Ronaldo set the new record, hauling down Rafa in clumsy fashion.

Ronaldo might have been peripheral for much of the game before his penalty but he offered a reminder of his enduring class in added time, cooly rounding Gulacsi before slotting into the net. With 106 Portugal goals to his name he is now just three short of Ali Daei's international men's record of 109. Few would confidently bet against him matching that tally, perhaps even at this tournament.