France has established itself as one of the top teams on the planet as it prepares to defend its FIFA World Cup title from 2018 later this year. The French also are looking to repeat as champions in the UEFA Nations League, and they begin that challenge when they host Denmark in their 2022-23 opener on Friday. France recorded five wins and a draw during the league phase of the 2020-21 competition before defeating Belgium 3-2 in the semifinals and Spain 2-1 in the final. The clubs last met in the 2018 World Cup where they played to a 0-0 draw. The teams are in Group 1 of League A in the 2022-23 UEFA Nations League along with Austria and Croatia. They all will play six games during the league phase, with four taking place in June and the final two in September. The Nations League Finals, which will feature the four group winners of League A, will occur in June 2023.

France vs. Denmark over-under: 2.5 goals

France vs. Denmark money line: France -150, Denmark +430, Draw +275

FRA: The French have allowed just one goal during their five-game winning streak

DEN: The Danes have surrendered six tallies over their last three contests



Why you should back France

The French were unbeaten during the 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers, registering five victories and three draws. They recorded five clean sheets and surrendered a total of only three goals in the eight contests. France also was impressive in a pair of international friendly matches in March, outscoring Ivory Coast and South Africa by a 7-1 margin.

Kylian Mbappe scored a pair of goals in the 5-0 victory over South Africa after registering five during World Cup Qualifying play. Antoine Griezmann led the French with six tallies in the Qualifiers and notched two assists in the friendly against South Africa. Olivier Giroud could be a factor for France offensively as he scored a goal in each of the squad's two friendly matches in March.

Why you should back Denmark

The Danes haven't played France since the 2018 World Cup, but will face the club three times over the next six months, including twice in this competition. Denmark also is in Group D of this year's World Cup with the French and will face the defending champions on Nov. 26. The Danes were impressive in their last match, a 3-0 victory against Serbia in an international friendly in March.

Christian Eriksen scored one of the goals in that triumph and will be a key player for Denmark on Friday. Joakim Maele also tallied against Serbia and shared the team lead during the 2022 World Cup Qualifiers with five goals. Also tallying five times was Andreas Skov Olsen, who added three assists to finish tied for second on the club with Thomas Delaney.

How to make France vs. Denmark picks

