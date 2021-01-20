Juventus captured the Supercoppa Italiana on Wednesday with a 2-0 win over SSC Napoli at Stadio Mapei thanks to second-half goals from Cristiano Ronaldo and Alvaro Morata. Lorenzo Insigne missed an 80th-minute penalty after Ronaldo's 64th-minute opener and Morata doubled the Bianconeri's advantage at the death.

The win takes some pressure off of coach Andrea Pirlo with his first silverware as a coach, and Juve stretched their lead as the most decorated club in the competition's history with nine titles.

Let's break down some winners and losers from the cup final.

Winner: Record-breaking Ronaldo

The Italian giants brought the Portugal international in back in 2018 to continue their domination of domestic silverware and to make them more competitive in the latter stages of the UEFA Champions League. Although it is taking time for the continental objective to come to fruition, Ronaldo continues to rake in the trophies at 35 years of age. He now has four titles to his name in Italy as a part of his record 760-goal story.

Loser: Insigne's accuracy

Unfortunately for Napoli, they were unable to take their best opportunity to prevent Juve from winning the Supercoppa when the Italy international fired wide from the penalty spot. It was the bit of luck Wojciech Szczesny deserved on a good performance between the sticks and desperately unlucky for the Partenopei captain -- albeit a recurring theme.

Winner: Morata's late magic

Sharing the limelight with Ronaldo is Morata after he added a late second when teed up by Juan Cuadrado as part of a slick counterattack. The Spaniard continued his impressive scoring record and is the most reliable source of goals across all competitions for Pirlo's men with strikes in the Supercoppa, Serie A, Coppa Italia and the Champions League.

Loser: Gennaro Gattuso

This could have added to the Italian's trophy collection after the 2019-20 Coppa Italia but Gattuso was outwitted by former Milan and Azzurri teammate Pirlo on the touchline. Both bosses now have a piece of silverware each and will need to dispose of the other if their team is to continue pushing for the Serie A title with two league meetings to come before the end of the season.

Although it is not the best of moments for Pirlo as he battles to keep champions Juve in the title race, he will enjoy this achievement as it represents his first career trophy and comes against a domestic rival. The Bianconeri needed to bounce back from their Inter Milan defeat here and they did just that in convincing enough style in the end.

Winner: Weston McKennie

Pirlo is not the only one celebrating their first trophy success, American midfielder Weston McKennie is also registering his maiden career title after going all 90 minutes at Stadio Mapei. The 22-year-old was a CONCACAF Gold Cup runner-up in 2019 but starts his collection with this as his first domestic win to go alongside his U.S. Soccer player of the year award from last year.